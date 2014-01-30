In The Middle Of Gigantic Protests, Ukraine Just Announced That President Yanukovych Is Taking A 'Sick Leave'

This is unusual.
This statement just went up on the website of Ukrainian President Yanukovych:
President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych is on sick leave. It was stated by Deputy Head of the State Affairs Department on Medical Issues Oleksandr Orda.
“The President of Ukraine is on sick leave due to acute respiratory disease accompanied by fever,” he said.
That’s the whole thing.
(Via AP)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.