The big news today in Ukraine is that President Yanukovych has fled the city of Kiev.

In the chaos, protesters have entered his personal compound.

One of the discoveries? An extraordinary personal zoo.

Reporter Matt Frei (@mattfrei) has been tweeting images from inside the compound.





















Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.