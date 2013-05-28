Mormon mum Arrested For Allegedly Smuggling Drugs During Trip To Mexico

A Mormon mother from Arizona is being held in a Mexican prison on bogus drug smuggling charges, her family tells Fox News.



The mother, Yannira Maldonado, traveled to Mexico for a funeral. On the way back to Arizona, she and her husband took a bus run by a company called a company called Tufesa. It was stopped at a checkpoint near Hermosillo, and that’s when the family’s nightmare began.

Police searched the bus and said they found drugs under the seat she was sitting in with her husband, Gary. Gary was first charged, but then police dropped the charges against him and jailed his wife instead, he told Fox from Mexico, where he’s trying to get his wife released.

The couple says they put their luggage in storage under the bus. Witnesses saw them board the bus without any packages, Gary told Fox.

His wife doesn’t do drugs or even drink alcohol, her family says.

“Help bring my mother back, we just want her safe,” her 21-year-old daughter Anna Soto told Fox.

