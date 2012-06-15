Yanks Network Wants Investors, Not Buyers

Peter Kafka

So says the New York Times, which picked up the phone after reading Fortune’s story this week.  The original report said the entire YES network was for sale, at a $3 billion+ price tag. The NYT says what’s really happening is that Goldman Sachs is looking for new investors in the cable venture who would be willing to buy in at a $3 billion+ valuation. The NYT also adds this crucial bit of information: YES has a 15-year contract to show Yankees games. So, would-be investors had better pray hard about what happens after then. NYT 

Tagged In

cable sai-us