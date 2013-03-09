Yankees Will Have Trouble Hitting Home Runs In 2013

The New York Yankees hit 245 home runs in 2012, 14.5% more than the Baltimore Orioles who had the second-highest total (214). But thanks to injuries and player defections, the Yankees are in danger of suffering a power drought in 2013.



With Mark Teixeira injuring his wrist, he will join Curtis Granderson and Alex Rodriguez on the disabled list to start the season. Those three players represented 35% of the Yankees’ home runs last season. Another 101 home runs were hit by players that are now on other teams.

Here’s the breakdown that shows fans sitting in the Yankee Stadium bleachers will probably be catching a lot fewer home runs this season…

Photo: Data via Baseball-Reference.com

