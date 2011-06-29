Yankees Widen AL East Lead With Drubbing Of The Brewers

Photo: AP Images

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Teixeira homered and had four RBIs, Nick Swisher hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run second inning and the New York Yankees gave the sloppy Milwaukee Brewers a rude welcome back to the Bronx on Tuesday night, a 12-2 drubbing in an interleague matchup between first-place teams.From New York’s first batted ball, when Nyjer Morgan got twisted up in centre field and fell trying to catch Curtis Granderson’s fly, the Brewers never appeared to get comfortable in their first trip to Yankee Stadium since their final year as an American League team in 1997.



Granderson was credited with a triple on the play that scored Brett Gardner for the first of seven runs against 2009 AL CY Young winner Zack Greinke (7-3) in two innings. Greinke walked three, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch in his shortest outing of the season.

Gardner scored twice without getting a hit and Teixiera had two RBI grounders to second and a two-run homer for the AL East leaders, winners of 13 of 17. Swisher added an RBI double in the eighth, and Robinson Cano, Jorge Posada and Russell Martin drove in runs for New York.

Freddy Garcia (7-6) gave up eight hits and two runs in six innings.

Ryan Braun doubled leading off the eighth to extend a career-high hitting streak to 18 games. But the NL Central’s first-place team made two baserunning blunders to end innings and were 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position. Milwaukee fell to 15-25 away from home, the worst record among winning teams in the majors.

Greinke got off to a wild start, hitting leadoff batter Gardner with a pitch. Granderson then lofted a seemingly routine fly to centre. Morgan, however, turned the wrong way and failed to recover, slipping as he dived back to attempt a catch. Teixeira grounded out to second baseman Rickie Weeks for a 2-0 lead.

Eduardo Nunez led off the second with a walk, moved to second on a wild pitch, stole third and scored on Teixeira’s second RBI groundout to Weeks. Cano had an RBI single before Swisher hit his 10th homer for a 7-0 lead.

Greinke, who gave up five hits, has a 6.75 ERA in 11 games with the Royals and Brewers against the Yankees.

Milwaukee’s woes were not limited to defence. Mat Gamel, called up from Triple-A Nashville on Monday, was thrown out 9-2-6 trying to advance to second on Yuniesky Betancourt’s sacrifice fly to right in the fourth that made it 7-2. Gamel had an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Corey Hart was easily thrown out at home on a strong throw by Swisher to end the sixth after Gamel singled.

Brewers right-hander Marco Estrada was hit in the left foot by Alex Rodriguez’s sharp grounder in the sixth — one batter after Teixiera homered — and left after throwing two warmup pitches.

Zach Braddock, called up from Nashville on Monday, relieved and walked his first batter when he brought his hand to his mouth while standing on the rubber with a full count to Cano.

Even Prince Fielder had trouble, apparently getting dirt kicked into his eye when A-Rod beat out the infield single that caromed off Estrada. Fielder danced around in pain for a few moments before rubbing the eye clean.

The Brewers had a chance to take an early lead, but stranded runners on second and third in the first.

With one out, Morgan singled and Braun was hit by a pitch. After Fielder, the NL RBI leader, flied out to left, Morgan and Braun executed a double steal. But Garcia struck out Casey McGehee to end the threat.

NOTES: Jonathan Lucroy had a 13-pitch at-bat and Weeks followed with an 11-pitch turn against Hector Noesi in the seventh. … The only time the teams have met in interleague play was in 2005, in Milwaukee. … Brewers RHP Takahashi Saito (hamstring), on the 60-day DL, could return for the series at Minnesota that starts Friday. … The Yankees have outscored their opponents in the first two innings 118-66.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.