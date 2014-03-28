The Yankees Are Now Worth As Much As 5 Other Teams Combined

The New York Yankees are now worth $US2.5 billion according to the latest Major League Baseball franchise valuations released by Forbes.com.

That is up 9% from 2013 and $US500 million more than the second most valuable franchise, the Los Angeles Dodgers ($2.0 billion).

The Yankees are also worth the same amount as the five least valuable teams combined. The Tampa Bay Rays are at the bottom of the list, valued at $US485 million, or just $US24 million more than the Yankees’ revenue in 2013.

You can see the full list at Forbes.com.

