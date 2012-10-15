Baseball Umpires Blow Another Call, MLB Stays In Denial

Last night, an umpire in the Yankees-Tigers playoff series blew a call at first base that cost the Yankees a run.



It wasn’t a “close” call or a “judgement” call. It was an incorrect call. Every replay showed that clearly:

Photo: IvanTheK

Today, an umpire in the Yankees-Tigers playoff series blew a call at second base that eventually cost the Yankees two runs (by not ending the inning).

It wasn’t a “close” call or a “judgement” call. It was an incorrect call. Every replay showed that clearly. (See below):

Photo: John Gruber

We haven’t heard from MLB boss Bud Selig’s office yet about these latest blown calls, but we’re sure we know what he’ll say:

“They’re part of the game.”

Well, yes, they are. And that’s the problem.

40 years ago, when TV replays were fuzzy and distant and there were legitimate questions about whether calls were right or wrong, it was defensible to say that blown calls were “part of the game.”

Not anymore.

Now, blown calls are just part of an archaic ritual defended by absurdly intransigent management team who has apparently never had to endure the hell of having a blown call cost their team a game.

Blown calls aren’t good for anyone.

They aren’t good for the players.

They aren’t good for the fans.

They aren’t good for the umps (who have to live with them even when they get home and see clearly that they blew it).

And they aren’t good for baseball.

Someday, perhaps, the management of MLB will enter the 21st Century and realise that.

Until then, maybe we should all just watch football.

