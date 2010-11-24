Yankees Tell Derek Jeter If He Doesn't Like Their Contract Offer, Try To Find A Better One

The Yankees have told the face of their franchise to speak with other teams if he’s not satisfied with their offer, ESPN’s Wallace Matthews reports.



GM Brian Cashman says the offer is fair, and they’ve “encouraged him to test the market.”

Everyone still assumes that Derek Jeter will finish his career a Yankee, but New York appears to be taking a hard-line in contract negotiations with one of the most popular players in team history.

The team declined to offer him arbitration, meaning that if he does sign elsewhere they won’t receive draft picks as compensation.

It also means they have no intention of paying him more than he earned this year, which was $21 million.

Most insiders believe there’s no way another team would come close to the Yankees’ offer for Jeter, nor would the shortstop consider playing anywhere other than New York. Cashman clearly thinks the Yankees have the upper hand in negotiations and is confident that Jeter will have no choice but to cave to the Yankees’ offer.

Still, Cashman’s use of the media in these negotiations have been surprising.

