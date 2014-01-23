The Yankees Will Pay $US175 Million For Japanese Pitcher Masahiro Tanaka

The Yankees have won the bidding for Japanese import Masahiro Tanaka with a 7-year, $US155 million contract according to Ken Rosenthal of FoxSports.com (via Twitter).

The Yankees also will pay a $US20 million posting fee to the Tahoku Rakuten Golden Eagles as part of the agreement to allow Tanaka to come to Major League Baseball. Tanaka can opt out of his contract after four years.

Tanaka is the latest hot pitcher to make the move from Japan to MLB, following in the footsteps of Yu Darvish, who joined the Texas Rangers in 2012. Darvish has been an All-Star in both seasons with the Rangers and finished second in last season’s Cy Young voting.

In 2013, Tanaka was 24-0 with a 1.27 ERA in 212.0 innings with 183 strikeouts and just 32 walks.

