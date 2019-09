Photo: AP

The New York Yankees have signed Andy Pettitte to a 1-year minor league contract worth $2.5 million, according to Jack Curry of YES.This is completely random and surprising.



Pettitte seemingly retired after the 2010 season, but it appears as though he’s prepared to make a comeback in the Bronx after sitting out last season.

Weird.

