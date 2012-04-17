There's A Wild, Speculative rumour That The Yankees Could Sell For $3 Billion

Photo: AP

Financial columnist Dan Dorfman floated a ridiculous-sounding rumour in a blog post on TrimTabs today — the New York Yankees could be on the market for $3-4 billion.Dorfman cites “some big-time financial players in sports circles” who have speculated a Yankees sale is within the “realm of possibility.”



So yeah, take this with a grain of salt.

But even if Dorfman’s rumour never becomes reality, one part of his post is legit — the Yankees are worth even more money than we realised.

Forbes valued the team at $1.85 billion. But then again Forbes valued the Los Angeles Dodgers at $1.4 billion before they sold for a staggering $2 billion.

So who knows how much the Yankees could go for.

In an era when the value of sports franchises are skyrocketing upward, the Yankees would have the steepest price tag of all.

Again, we doubt this has any legs given the Steinbrenner family’s history with the team and the speculative nature of the rumour. But it’s out there.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.