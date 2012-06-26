An Odd Stat About The New York Yankees That Should Scare The Rest Of Baseball To Death

Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Yankees have been on an absolute tear during the month of June, after a short stint in last place not too long ago.They’ve gone 16-5 as their pitching has surprisingly caught up to their very good lineup (2.66 ERA, 1.15 WHIP in June).



The run has propelled them to first place in the AL East and back atop the list of World Series favourites.

But there’s still one area these first place Yanks are terrible at (via Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports):

The Yankees are hitting an abysmal .219 with runners in scoring position, good for dead last in the American League.

As Rosenthal points out, and the laws of larger sample sizes prove, there’s little to no chance the Yankees will hit that poorly in important situations for the rest of the season. (As a point of reference, New York is among the best hitting teams overall at .259).

The Major League average is around .250, which means that for the Yankees to get closer to that number (which they will) they’ll have to hit a heck of a lot better than .219 with runners in scoring position from here on out.

And that’s terrible news for teams like the Texas Rangers, which until recently sat comfortably atop the American League standings.

