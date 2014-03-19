Yankees-Red Sox Spring Training Game Delayed By Swarm Of Bees

The spring training game between the Yankees and Red Sox on Tuesday was delayed by a swarm of bees.

The swarm worked its way on to the field in the bottom of the third inning. Left fielder Mike Carp was the first to spot the swarm and his yell startled pitcher Felix Doubront.



The field crew tried to repel the bees with bug spray.

Amazingly, that worked as the swarm was pushed out of a gate in the left field corner and off the field. The delay lasted for seven minutes.

