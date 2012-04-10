Why The Yankees Shouldn't Panic After An 0-3 Start

Photo: YES/MLB.tv screen shot

The New York Yankees head to Baltimore this week to take on the Orioles after a dreadful start to the season.Despite posting 6 runs in each of their first two games against the Tampa Bay Rays and getting a solid outing from Phillip Hughes in the third game of the series, the Yankees are 0-3.



Under normal circumstances, i.e. when George Steinbrenner was still controlling the team, such a terrible start to a season would lead to full out panic mode.

But besides getting to recover against the lowly Baltimore Orioles over the next few days, the Yanks have one more thing going for them.

The last two times the New York Yankees started the season 0-3, they went on to win more than 100 games (103 in 2009, 114 in 1998) as well as the World Series.

So even if New York sports talk radio goes berserk Monday over the awful start to the year, manager Joe Girardi’s job is safe and there won’t be a ton of trades in the near future to fix this team.

Everything’s fine.

Unless the surprising 3-0 Baltimore Orioles take two of three and the Los Angeles Angels win this weekend’s series. Then Yankees fans should start panicking.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.