Yankees Radio Announcer Mistakes A Routine Fly Ball By A-Rod For A Home Run

In the first inning of the Yankees game against the Blue Jays, Alex Rodriguez hit a fly ball to right field that was easily caught. Unfortunately for John Sterling, the radio voice for the Yankees, he thought it was a home run.

This is not the first time Sterling has been caught mis-calling a home run. He is also often criticised for his home run call, “that ball is high, it is far,” whether or not the ball is actually high or far.

Here is the audio from WFAN Audio, (via AwfulAnnouncing.com). You can see a GIF of the flyball below:



Here is the fly ball by A-Rod:

