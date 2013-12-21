Yankees Must Give A-Rod $US3 Million Next Month Whether He Is Suspended Or Not

Getty Images Brian Cashman and Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez’s 2014 season is still up in the air as the ruling on the appeal of his 211-game suspension is not expected until after the new year. But whether he is suspended or not, the New York Yankees must give A-Rod $US3 million in January.

The $US3 million payment is the final instalment of Rodriguez’s $US10 million signing bonus from the 10-year, $US275 million contract signed in December, 2007.

Once that payment is made, it will push the total amount paid to A-Rod by the Yankees to $US253.5 million in the 10 seasons since he was acquired from the Texas Rangers prior to the 2004 season.

While the $US3 million payment must be made, Rodriguez is in jeopardy of losing $US31 million if he is indeed suspended for the 2014 season. In addition to his $US25 million salary, the Yankees must pay Rodriguez $US6 million once he ties Willie Mays for fourth on the all-time home run list. A-Rod needs just six home runs to tie Mays with 660 in his career.

If Rodriguez does avoid suspension all-together, the Yankees still owe Rodriguez $US86 million over the next four seasons plus up to $US18 million for reaching major career home run milestones (660, 714, and 755 career home runs).

