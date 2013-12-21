Yankees Must Give A-Rod $US3 Million Next Month Whether He Is Suspended Or Not

Alex Rodriguez’s 2014 season is still up in the air as the ruling on the appeal of his 211-game suspension is not expected until after the new year. But whether he is suspended or not, the New York Yankees must give A-Rod $US3 million in January.

The $US3 million payment is the final instalment of Rodriguez’s $US10 million signing bonus from the 10-year, $US275 million contract signed in December, 2007.

Once that payment is made, it will push the total amount paid to A-Rod by the Yankees to $US253.5 million in the 10 seasons since he was acquired from the Texas Rangers prior to the 2004 season.

While the $US3 million payment must be made, Rodriguez is in jeopardy of losing $US31 million if he is indeed suspended for the 2014 season. In addition to his $US25 million salary, the Yankees must pay Rodriguez $US6 million once he ties Willie Mays for fourth on the all-time home run list. A-Rod needs just six home runs to tie Mays with 660 in his career.

If Rodriguez does avoid suspension all-together, the Yankees still owe Rodriguez $US86 million over the next four seasons plus up to $US18 million for reaching major career home run milestones (660, 714, and 755 career home runs).

