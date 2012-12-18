Yankees Pitcher Ivan Nova Will Come To Your Wedding Or Bar Mitzvah For $4,000

Thanks to a site called Thuzio, anybody willing to dish out an X amount of dollars can do a various amount of activities with some of the world’s ‘top athletes.’



For a cool $4,000, Yankees pitcher Ivan Nova will come to your bar mitzvah, wedding, or anniversary party!

This is like the make-a-wish foundation for adults. Only it doesn’t necessarily involve kids that have been through a traumatic experience or are ill. Or maybe it’s more like some weird legal form of washed up/in need of ego-boost and/or money athlete prostitution. After all, Thuzio does give you the option of making a ‘custom request.’

If having a Yankees pitcher at your bar mitzvah isn’t your thing, you could always challenge competitive eater Takeru Kobayashi to a duck liver mousse eating contest at Plein Sud in TriBeCa!

[Eye on Baseball]

