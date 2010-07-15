Ticket Prices Up 77% For Yankees First Home Game Since Steinbrenner's Death

The New York Yankees will take the field for the first time since George Steinbrenner’s death this Friday, July 16. The average price for a ticket to that game, however, has so far risen by a whopping 77%, according to ticket content and commerce company TiqIQ.
Although the long-time Yankees owner is no longer with us anymore, his presence is still felt through these rising ticket prices.
Click Through The Amazing Life Of George Steinbrenner Here >
