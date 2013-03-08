Yankees General Manager Suffered A Gruesome Injury Skydiving

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman skydived with the Golden Knights of the U.S. Army this week to help raise awareness for the Wounded Warriors project. But on his second jump, he suffered a serious leg injury (via NYDailyNews.com).



Cashman broke his right fibula and dislocated his right ankle on the second jump, and later needed surgery. The good news is, the injury probably brought more attention to the jump and the project than was expected.

Cashman is no stranger to stunts. In 2011, he slept in a cardboard box one night to raise awareness for homeless children. And in 2010 he repelled down a building dressed as an elf.

Here is video of the first (successful) jump…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

