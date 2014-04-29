Yankees Fans Boo A Picture Of Robinson Cano -- And Then Go Nuts When He Shows Up

With the return of Robinson Cano to Yankee Stadium this week for the first time since he signed a $US240 million contract with the Mariners, Jimmy Fallon setup a display so that Yankees fans could demonstrate how they will boo the former Yankees second baseman.

What the fans did not know was that Cano was inside the display, leading to some hilarious reactions.

