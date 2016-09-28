A marriage proposal at a Yankees game went hilariously wrong when the fan lost the ring

A Yankees fan attempted to propose to his girlfriend from the stands in the middle of a game on Tuesday night. But when the cameras and jumbotron cut to him as he slowly got down on one knee, he suddenly lost the engagement ring.

It was, for a moment, a complete disaster.

Fans around the ballpark started booing, the TV broadcasters couldn’t help but laugh (“he needs Mariano Rivera right now,” they quipped), and this poor man in a Mariano Rivera jersey looked miserable beyond belief.

Luckily, with the help of his neighbours in the stands, they eventually found the ring. It had, in a fitting twist, landed in the leg of his girlfriend’s jeans.

The cameras and jumbotron returned to him, for the second time that inning he got down on one knee, and this time, his girlfriend in the Derek Jeter jersey said yes!

The crowd went nuts.

Here’s the moment:

Because every proposal story includes searching for the ring: https://t.co/KvxY6WwLEU pic.twitter.com/MLGo5XiATv

— MLB (@MLB) September 28, 2016

Afterwards, ESPN tracked down the newly engaged fans.



They seemed simultaneously embarrassed, relieved, and overjoyed. They will remember this moment for the rest of their lives.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.