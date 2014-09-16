An Elderly Yankees Fan Had A Priceless Moment With Derek Jeter

Derek Jeter is playing his last series in Florida against the Tampa Bay Rays and only has about a dozen games left in his career. With Jeter not in the lineup on Monday night, one elderly fan went to great lengths to get a picture of the future Hall of Famer.

The woman was spotted by YES Network cameras leaning over the Yankees dugout and and she appeared to be yelling “Derek!” until he finally turned around to see what was going on.

Jeter acknowledged the fan and gave her a wave and a smile much to the delight of the fans sitting in the section.

After getting the picture, the lady gave Jeter a friendly wave before she was escorted out of the area by security.



“I waved to Derek Jeter!”

The lady even went back to the security guard to show him how well the photo turned out and gave him a thumb’s up.

