Yankees Say Derek Jeter Will Be In The OF By The End Of His Contract

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he foresees Derek Jeter shifting to the outfield before the end of the four year contract he signed this offseason, at a breakfast conference with New York-based radio station WFAN.



Think Derek Jeter saw this coming when he took a $4-million paycut to remain in pinstripes?

Actually, he probably did. Jeter, 36, has been remarkably self-aware throughout his career, despite practically growing up in the spotlight. Realistically, he had to be cognisant of the possibility he’s forced out of baseball’s most athletically demanding position before he hits 40.

With that said, Jeter also probably knows there’s a simple way around this fate. He needs to train hard (which he appears determined to do) and return to playing defence like he did in 2009. If he sustains that high-level, he’ll avoid the awkward conversation with the Yankees’ front office, and he won’t switch to the outfield even if he wanted to.

