Jeter Injury Screws Fans Who Paid Big Money To See Him Hit 3,000

Photo: KeithAllison/Flickr

At this time yesterday, Yankees fans with tickets to Thursday’s game were prepared to witness history.But then Derek Jeter injured his calf because he’s old and decrepit, and now fans are stuck with tickets worth half their original value.



Before the injury, tickets for Thursday’s game against the Rangers cost an average of $111, compared to $49 for each of the first two games of the series.

Today prices have plummeted to an average of $55, according Bloomberg’s Michelle Steele.

The Yanks aren’t back in the Bronx until June 24. So whether or not fans get another shot to see Jeter reach the historic milestone will depend on the extent of the injury. He’s currently six hits away.

