Yankees Closer Mariano Rivera Announces Retirement

Mariano Rivera announced his intentions to retire at the end of the 2013 season at a press conference in Tampa on Saturday. Rivera is 43.



“The last game I hope will be throwing the last pitch of the World Series,” the Yankees closer told reporters.

This is the 19th season of his career, all with the Yankees, during which he was part of five World Series champions.

The future of Hall of Famer is widely considered one of the greatest relief pitchers of all time.

Jorge Posada released a statement on Rivera’s retirement:

“There is only one Mariano Rivera. There won’t be another person who will come along and do what he did. No one does it like him. It was an honour to catch him and play alongside him for as long as I did. He made my job as a catcher so much easier. Mariano is a special person and obviously a special player.

“I’m so happy he is going out on his terms. Now every time he steps into a ballpark this year, teams and fans can celebrate and appreciate what he has meant to this great game we play.”

