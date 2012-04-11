SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Check Out How Terrible A-Rod's Enormous Contract Is For The Yankees

Alex Rodriguez is 36 years old and still has six years and $143 million left on his contract with the New York Yankees. That contract grows to $167 million in bonuses if he goes on to break Barry Bonds’ all-time home run record.



$167 million!

That’s a lot of money for a player whose career is in decline. And while he is still better than most big leaguers, A-Rod hasn’t played 140 games in a season since 2007. The good news for the Yankees is that A-Rod’s annual salary does go down.

Here’s a look at A-Rod’s year-by-year salary throughout his career, along with his Weighted On Base Average (it’s like OPS but better. .330 is average, .400 is very good). See below for explanation of the vertical lines…

All data via Fangraphs.com. (A) A-Rod signs 10-years, $252 million contract with Texas Rangers, (B) A-Rod traded to the Yankees, (C) A-Rod re-signs with the Yankees for 10-years, $275 million

