Yankees GM To Alex Rodriguez: 'Shut The F--- Up'

New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman flipped out on Alex Rodriguez for unilaterally announcing how his rehab was going on Twitter.



Cashman told ESPN New York’s Andrew Marchand yesterday, “You know what, when the Yankees want to announce something, [we will]. Alex should just shut the f— up. That’s it. I’m calling Alex now.”

Here’s the A-Rod tweet that set him off:

The Yankees haven’t announced a timeline to A-Rod to return from a serious hip injury. But it appears they are getting fed up with him.

Earlier this month Rodriguez found himself at the centre of the newest baseball PED scandal. According to an ESPN report, MLB will seek to suspend him for 100 games in connection with a Miami clinic.

Rodriguez is still owed more than $100 million and has four years left on his contract. But things are starting to spiral.

The NY tabloids are all over it (via @JimmyTraina):

