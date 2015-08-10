Yankees outfielder was hit in the back of the head by a home run ball thrown back by a fan

Cork Gaines
YankeesYES Network

An ugly scene unfolded at Yankee Stadium when Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner appeared to be hit in the back of the head by a baseball thrown onto the field by a fan.

The incident came in the top of the 4th inning when Jose Bautista of the Toronto Blue Jays hit a long home run into the seats beyond the left field wall. In what has become a tradition at many ballparks in recent years, a fan threw the ball back onto the field only this time the fan hit a player.

Gardner appeared to be OK in between innings and stayed in the game. Here is the full video via the YES Network:

