Yankees Become First Team Ever To Hit Three Grand Slams In One Game

You can add one more milestone to the long history of the New York Yankees.Thursday afternoon, Robinson Cano, Russell Martin and Curtis Granderson all homered with the bases loaded to make the Yankees the first team in major league history to hit three grand slams in one game.



Cano homered in the fifth inning, Martin in the sixth, and in the eighth inning, Granderson knocked a 94-m.p.h. fastball from Oakland’s Bruce Billings into the bullpen to set the new mark.

The Yankees used those home runs, plus two more, to beat Oakland 22-9 and avoid being swept at home by the Athletics.

Martin also had a solo homer in the fourth inning and went 5-for-5 with six RBI for the Yankees, who climbed out of a 7-1 hole after three innings. New York had 21 hits in the game and batted around in the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings. Oakland starter walked one Yankee in his 4-1/3 innings, while A’s relievers issued 12 walks to set a franchise record of their own.

The game, delayed 89 minutes at the start because of rain, took 4 hours and 31 minutes to play. Things got so out of hand that Jorge Posada played second base for the Yankees in the bottom of the ninth, and recorded the last out on a ground ball, uncorking a hard-and-wild throw that first baseman Nick Swisher had to make a nice scoop to snag.

Seven Yankees — including Martin and Cano — batted with the bases loaded in the seventh inning, as New York sent 12 men to the plate and scored six more runs on two hits and seven walks.

