The Yankees Are Now Using Groupon To Sell Tickets

With attendance down and playoff hopes dwindling, the New York Yankees have now turned to Groupon to unload unsold tickets during the final month of the season.

With the deal, which can be seen at this link, fans can purchase up to eight tickets for main level seats (second tier of seating) for just $US35 each ($60 face value) or up to eight field level seats (ground level) for $US60 each ($95 face value).

This is a startling promotion from what is supposed to be one of the most popular sports teams in the world.

Attendance this season (40,036 per game) is down 8.5% from last year (43,733) and down 13.9% since 2010 (46,491), the second season in the new Yankees Stadium.

The attendance drop can probably be explained in part by the absence of Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter for much of the season. But this is still the Yankees and they still have other stars on the team.

The Yankees are also in fourth place, 8.0 games behind the Red Sox in the American League East. If they miss the playoffs, it would be just the second time in the last 19 years.

Here is the full ad…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.