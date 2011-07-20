Does It Make Sense To Keep Yankees And Red Sox In Same Division?

Major League Baseball appears to be heading towards a scenario in which they will add a second Wild Card team to each league in 2012. On the surface, the move is said to be aimed at protecting the “third team” in a tough division, but it might also be aimed at protecting MLB’s bottom line.



By adding a second Wild Card to each league, it protects the Tampa Bay Rays of the baseball world. The Rays currently have the fifth best record in the American League, but they are only third in their division, are 6.5 games back in the Wild Card race, and only have a 8.6 per cent shot at making the playoffs.

But is MLB really looking out for the Rays, or are they concerned with making sure that it is more likely the Red Sox and Yankees are both in the playoffs? By adding a second Wild Card, Boston and New York each have three shots at the playoffs (division + 2 Wild Card spots) instead of both teams competing for just two spots (division + 1 Wild Card).

But if baseball really wants to protect their darling franchises and their birthright (an annual playoff spot), why not move one of the teams to the AL Central?

The Pros

The biggest advantage is that it levels the playing field for the other teams in the AL East who are stuck playing nearly 25 per cent of their schedule (36 games) against the teams with most resources. The move also would give the Yankees and Red Sox four chances at making the postseason (2 division titles, 2 Wild Cards).

Moving on team would also have the benefit of spreading the wealth a little better. While the Rays, Orioles, Blue Jays certainly like the added revenue of 18 home games against the Red Sox and Yankees, teams in the Central typically only get three home games each season against those teams and the boost in attendance that comes with them.

The Cons

Major League Baseball and their broadcast partners would lose 9-12 Yankees-Red Sox match-ups each regular season.

But this is easily fixed. Even though they would be in separate divisions, have the Yankees and Red Sox continue to play each other 18 times each year. MLB already has an unbalanced schedules. If it is OK for the Yankees to face the Mets as many times this season (6 games) as they do against some other AL teams, then the Yankees could have a schedule where they face the Red Sox as much as they face the other teams in their division.

Time To Move Forward

Baseball is always trying to fix broken pieces with duct tape, rather than finding a better piece that works. It is time to stop trying to appease the traditionalists, and come up with real solutions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.