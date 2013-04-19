Incredible Photos Of Yankee Stadium's First Game From 90 Years Ago

Library of CongressToday is the 90th anniversary of the first game at the original Yankee Stadium in 1923.



On that day, the Yankees beat the Red Sox 4-1. The big blow in the debut of “The House that Ruth Built,” was, of course, delivered by Babe Ruth, who hit a 3-run home run.

The game itself was just one part of a larger celebration on that day as 74,200 fans packed the new stadium to be a part of the event. On the next few pages, we will take a look at some photos that were taken during the inaugural game.

The photos are mesmerizing and capture just how much both the Yankees’ home park and the game has changed in 90 years.

