Haters Beware, A Yankee Loss Is Merely The First Step Towards The 2011 World Series

The worse the Yankees perform in the final two rounds of the postseason, the more money they spend in the offseason, a Wall Street Journal study concluded.Over the past 15 years when the Yankees lose in the ALCS, they spend an average of $40 million in salary additions. But in the five seasons in which they won it all, that corresponding increase is less than nine million dollars.



Even when they don’t sign players, their looming interest forces other teams to spend more than they intended to maintain their stars. Whatever the outcome – either a departed slugger, or overspending to keep a player – it amounts to a devastating blow for cash-strapped teams.

This year, in a deliciously awkward twist, the one team that may have the most to fear from an early Yankees exit is the only team that’s actually in a position to make it happen: The Texas Rangers. Two of the prime targets for all teams this offseason and next happen to be the Rangers’ ace pitcher Cliff Lee and their all-galaxy centerfielder Josh Hamilton, who is a top candidate to win the league Most Valuable Player award.

