Yankee fan blows vuvuzela in Phillies’ fan’s ear, gets booted from stadium

The Yankees have set a precedent: Unlike FIFA, they won’t allow games to be ruined by those godawful horns:Jeremy Olshan, New York Post:



When “bleacher creature” Anthony Zachariadis wailed on one of the plastic horns at Tuesday night’s game, Stadium security snatched it out of his hands.

“You gotta give me the horn,” the guard told him, inducing a chorus of boos from the bleachers. “You can’t blow it.”

Zachariadis, 27, purchased several vuvuzelas months ago for $6 apiece on a soccer Web site, with the intention of travelling to the World Cup. When the trip fell through, he decided to bring the sounds of soccer to Yankee Stadium.

