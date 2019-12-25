Furious shoppers are blasting Yankee Candle on social media after some delayed orders show up broken in pieces

Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Yankee Candle is facing a customer service nightmare.

Over the past week, shoppers have taken to social media to complain about severely delayed Yankee Candle orders and unresponsive customer service lines.

New complaints are now cropping up from customers who say that when their orders did arrive, some items were broken.

A spokesperson for Yankee Candle did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. In a statement previously shared with BuzzFeed, a spokesperson said that the company faced a systems issue and was dealing with a backlog of orders.

For more than a week, shoppers have taken to social media to complain about severely delayed orders and unresponsive customer service lines, with some saying they were left to wait on hold for hours at a time. News of these delays were first reported by BuzzFeed on December 16.

Since then, new complaints have cropped up from customers who say that when their orders did arrive, some items were broken. Some say they haven’t been unable to get through to customer service to make a complaint.

@TheYankeeCandle First email sent almost TWO WEEKS ago and still NOTHING from Yankee Candle to resolve the matter of broken candles. Good thing these were Christmas presents! Now I am short SIX gifts! GREAT CUSTOMER SERVICE!!!! — Valarie Norman (@ValN73) December 23, 2019

RANT: I bought 3 personalized candles from @TheYankeeCandle. I only received ONE, and the ONE was damaged. Then I email, no response, call, wait AN HOUR and they just hung up. WORST. CUSTOMER. SERVICE. EVER — Lauren Townsend (@LT0WNSENDD) December 21, 2019

@TheYankeeCandle hi I have been trying to get in touch with customer service all week. My order arrived damaged and missing items! Can you please help? — Colleen (@collhappybean) December 20, 2019

Opened @TheYankeeCandle package to find most of my candles were broken ????. pic.twitter.com/YepyFGDvyx — Mare ???? (@mariamisabel_) December 23, 2019

Yes it was picked up, but every candle bar 2 were broken and all over the box — chris butler (@chris_b69) December 21, 2019

@TheYankeeCandle THIS is what I received. A damaged box with several broken candles and note on the box. There were shards of glass on my porch because of this and my dog cut her foot!! pic.twitter.com/vGcWOxIBuD — Valarie Norman (@ValN73) December 18, 2019

Finally got my order from @TheYankeeCandle and all the candles are broken! I can’t get a hold of anyone in customer service! Wtf am I suppose to do with these!? Horrible company! — JenniSixx (@JenniSixx) December 18, 2019

So I finally got my @TheYankeeCandle order and 2 out of my 3 came broken ????????I’m hella pissed. pic.twitter.com/36R1hJdxhA — Tarrah. (@2dOpetCw) December 18, 2019

Hey @TheYankeeCandle I waited on hold for 2 hours with “customer service” before being hung up on, waited 5 days for a response online with no answer. And now I got my package with shattered candles. Maybe you’re better at Twitter than customer service????? pic.twitter.com/Soay1RdOeW — R_Lee (@RandiLeeSays) December 18, 2019

In a statement previously shared with BuzzFeed, the company said that system issues and a higher level of orders were creating delays in order processing and that it was dealing with the backlog.

“We know how stressful this time of year can be and we understand why our consumers are so upset,” the spokesperson told BuzzFeed.

But complaints are continuing to mount on social media, and it doesn’t look like the issues have yet been resolved.

@TheYankeeCandle placed an order for a Christmas gift 12/2, was told there was a processing issue but was assured several times thru customer service my gift would arrive before Christmas. Now on Christmas Eve, I get an email telling me my order has been canceled! So disappointed — sten (@krystal_shines) December 24, 2019

@theyankeecandle I have now sent two emails to your customer service and one to fedex about a missing order. Any help on figuring out what happened to my candles? Not happy that I'm not going to have them to give as gifts — Molo (@Molo_35) December 23, 2019

ORDER PLACED DECEMBER 5th ITS THE LAST DAY AND IT HASNT EVEN LEFT THE WAREHOUSE! I’d like to know what your going to do now to all the customers you’ve screwed over! @ABC @NBCNews @HLNTV @BuzzFeedNews @Clever_Network someone cover this scam @TheYankeeCandle pic.twitter.com/90w1YRKpUL — Jen Matrisciano (@JenMatrisciano) December 24, 2019



