HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Founder Of Yankee Candle Lists His $22.5 Million Florida Compound

Meredith Galante
Photo: Photo Courtesy of Christie’s International Real Estate

Yankee Candle founder Michael Kittredge has listed his Jupiter Island, Fla. home for $22.5 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.The home has nine bedrooms, 14 full bathrooms, and three half baths. The house spans more than 20,000 square feet.

The house was originally built in 1996, but completely renovated in 2002 into a true luxury home. A 12-seat theatre, billiard room, a tennis court, and gazebo were added.

From this view, the home almost looks like a model home that isn't real.

The house is very close to the shore, with 400 feet of unobstructed beachfront property.

The entranceway has beautiful vaulted ceilings.

When the owners made renovations in 2002, they added 7,500 square feet to the home.

Kittredge sold his 90 per cent stake in the candle company in 1998, and served as chairman emeritus until 2003. This property was probably his retirement home.

The mantle is very dramatic and eye-catching.

The bar breaks up the entertainment rooms.

The double-staircase was added in the renovations.

The dining room has an antique flare to it.

The kitchen has several islands and a lot of counter space.

The butler's pantry is the perfect spot to reheat something, make after-dinner coffee, or grab a bottle of wine.

And there is plenty of space to store that wine.

The home has a 12-seat private theatre.

The home sort of resembles a museum.

The entire team can work out in this gym.

There's even a kitchen area in the gym.

Don't forget to work out your brain at the chess table.

The billiards room is exotic.

The bathroom features royal green decor.

We imagine twin boys would love this nautical themed room.

With nine bedrooms, the entire family can stay over.

Each room has its own decor, but they all have a classic elegance.

The clouds painted on the ceiling make this room a peaceful place to sleep.

This bathroom has his and her sinks.

This room reminds us of a flamingo.

The bedrooms all have ensuite bathrooms.

You might want to re-wallpaper this room upon moving in.

The master bath is truly luxurious.

The master bedroom has its own balcony.

Outside, there's another entire kitchen area.

This bar helps serve your guests when the party is focused outside.

You can take shelter in here during the Florida rain showers.

You could host a banquet out here. The listing suggests yoga or al fresco dining.

There's a lovely path to lead you through the property.

The tennis court is made of clay.

There's a play area for the kids.

The pool area feels like a lagoon.

The home looks like a compound.

The hammocks hung between the palm trees look like a good way to spend retirement.

Seeing sunset is a selling point, alone.

Want something even more swanky?

