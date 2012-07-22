HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Founder Of Yankee Candle Lists His $22.5 Million Florida Compound

Photo: Photo Courtesy of Christie’s International Real Estate
Yankee Candle founder Michael Kittredge has listed his Jupiter Island, Fla. home for $22.5 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.The home has nine bedrooms, 14 full bathrooms, and three half baths. The house spans more than 20,000 square feet.
The house was originally built in 1996, but completely renovated in 2002 into a true luxury home. A 12-seat theatre, billiard room, a tennis court, and gazebo were added.
Kittredge sold his 90 per cent stake in the candle company in 1998, and served as chairman emeritus until 2003. This property was probably his retirement home.
The butler's pantry is the perfect spot to reheat something, make after-dinner coffee, or grab a bottle of wine.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.