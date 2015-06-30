VAROUFAKIS CONFIRMS: Greece will not pay the IMF today

Greece’s finance minister Yanis Varoufakishas made it official: Greece will miss its payment to the IMF on Tuesday.

According to Reuters, Varoufakis said “No” when asked if Greece will make the 1.6 billion euro instalment due to the IMF.

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that a Greek government official indicated that the payment will be missed, which was not unexpected.

Varoufakis is still holding out for a last minute deal with Greece’s creditors, according to the report.

