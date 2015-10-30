YANIS VAROUFAKIS: My satisfaction with my life so far is an 11 out of 10

He’s back!

Former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis — who we declared the most interesting man in the world back in February — is in the news again talking to The Financial Times about how great his life is.

Varoufakis said in an interview with the FT that if he had to rate his satisfaction with his life so far out of ten, he would score it an eleven.

So that seems good!

After a period where things were all quiet on the Varoufakis front, we heard from him on Wednesday after he vehemently denied reports that he was making gobs of money from speaking appearances.

Since stepping down from his post as Greek finance minister, Varoufakis has hit the road speaking out against austerity measures, or compulsory cuts in government spending.

And of course, there was a controversy. Same as it ever was.

The FT interview, which is a brief collection of brief responses from Varoufakis, also includes gems including Varoufakis revealing that he’s still in pretty good shape and that he’s driven on by, “The conviction that there is room for improvement and the anger at our collective failure to exploit it.”

Read the whole thing at FT.com here »

