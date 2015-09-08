Yanis Varoufakis is teaming up with Jeremy Corbyn in London next week

Greece’s former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis is coming to London next week to debate with left wing British politicians about alternatives to austerity.

Varoufakis, who resigned as finance minister in July, will speak with radical would-be Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn, Labour MP Diane Abbott and independent think tank’s New Economics Foundation’s James Meadway on the “alternative to austerity, humanitarian disaster and market meltdown.“

That’s two days after the Labour leadership election results are announced, so Corbyn could very well be Labour party leader.

The event will be held in south west London in the Emmanuel Centre on September 14 from 7 p.m until 9 p.m BST and is open to the public.

What’s pretty cool is that you are able to attend, even if you’re broke, as they give you a “skint” option on the website where you book your tickets:

Varoufakis is unlikely to say many positive things about austerity of course or the international creditors that are helping to prop up bankrupt country Greece.

Two days before Varoufakis resigned in July he said “what they’re [international creditors] doing with Greece has a name — terrorism. What Brussels and the troika want today is for the ‘yes’ (vote) to win so they could humiliate the Greeks,” in response to them pushing for Greece to accept the terms and conditions of the bailout, which was put to a public vote.

When he resigned, he said in a blog statement that he “will wear the creditors’ loathing with pride … We of the Left know how to act collectively with no care for the privileges of office.”

Greece has had to axe thousands of jobs, hike up taxes and curb pensions, as part of its ongoing conditions with creditors over receiving €240 million worth of emergency cash.

Greeks are voting on September 20 for potentially a new government after a snap poll was triggered by the resignation of left-wing Syriza party leader and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipra.

While 484 people are said to be going via the organiser’s Facebook page, it looks like not everyone is excited:

