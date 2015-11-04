YANIS VAROUFAKIS: If I could do any job in Europe it would be Chancellor of Germany

We now know what Yanis Varoufakis, the former Greek finance minister, would do if he could take any job in Europe

“I would like to be Chancellor of Germany of course,” Varoufakis said when asked the question at the Financial Times banking summit on Tuesday. “I would have to brush up on my German.”

Once taking perhaps the highest political office in continental Europe, Varoufakis said he would enact a four-point plan to boost the Eurozone economy.

This would include setting up a poverty fund backed by the European Central Bank and getting the European Investment Bank to go on a “spree” investing in green energy, tech startups and the businesses of the future.

Varoufakis was on fine, typically bombastic form, calling French President Francois Hollande a “figment of our collective imaginations.”

Pausing to answer questions after his panel, Varoufakis told Business Insider “he would be tempted to vote for Brexit, but he wouldn’t do it” if he had a vote in the EU referendum expected next year.

He said UK Prime Minister David Cameron, in focusing solely on German Chancellor Angela Merkel, would fail to renegotiate the Britain’s role in Europe.

“I believe in a campaign of civil disobedience, but within the EU,” Varoufakis said. “I think (Italian leader) Renzi wants to do this. Cameron will fail if he doesn’t get a large alliance” of like-minded leaders to take on the EU machine.

