A Creepy Journey To The Hidden 5th Floor Of A Pyongyang Hotel

The Monsoon DiariesGet revenge a thousand hundred times against the Americans.With North Korea in so many of today’s headlines and little idea what’s genuine and what isn’t, we were reminded of the little known fifth floor of the Yanggakdo Hotel.



The Yanggakdo is North Korea’s largest hotel and the second tallest building in the country. It towers over Pyonghang, but it also harbors a secret.

The fifth floor is missing from the elevator panel, and while it can be accessed by stairs, it’s off-limits to hotel guests.

The restriction didn’t keep BI contributor Calvin Sun from venturing onto the forbidden floor with the video camera he smuggled through customs. “I had a FlipHD and told them it was my 2nd music player. It worked,” he wrote on his travel blog Monsoon Diaries.

Over four trips during his two-night stay, Sun and his companions found their way to the fifth floor and posted what they found.

The unlisted level may be a communications compound where Party members monitor hotel rooms via video and phone taps, but the thing about North Korea is you just never know.

