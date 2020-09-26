Infamous Halloween costume maker Yandy says that it won't make a 'sexy COVID' costume, but promises more racy 2020-inspired costumes are on the way

Yandy Costumes inspired by Netflix’s Tiger King are ok. Sexy COVID? Not so much.

Controversial sexy costume maker Yandy is drawing the line at “sexy COVID,” and will not be making a costume inspired by the virus.

“I don’t think there’s anything sexy about it,” Pilar Quintana-Williams, Yandy’s vice president of merchandising, told Business Insider.

Despite the pandemic, 85% of 18 to 24-year-olds plan to spend money shopping for costumes this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

The coronavirus pandemic isn’t dulling sexy costume maker Yandy’s Halloween spirit.

But, even Yandy â€” which has sparked controversy in past years with racy costumes inspired by The Handmaid’s Tale and Fake News â€” realises some things are impossible to glamorize.

Pilar Quintana-Williams, Yandy’s vice president of merchandising, told Business Insider that the company will not be selling “sexy COVID” costumes in 2020.

“I don’t think there’s anything sexy about it,” Quintana-Williams said in a recent interview.

Still, Quintana-Williams said, Yandy would not be Yandy if it wasn’t planning some topical costumes for 2020, emphasising less depressing aspects of the news-cycle. The company has already debuted the sexy “Banned App” costume â€” a crop top that looks curiously like a TikTok logo â€” and racy costumes inspired by Netflix’s Tiger King.

“I think that it has been a difficult year for everybody with quarantine, with all the changes,” Quintana-Williams said. “So the stakes are high. But again, we want to bring humour and we want to bring light heartedness to the holiday.”

Yandy says sales of sexy costumes have only grown in 2020

Yandy Yandy says the sexy Halloween costume is thriving in 2020.

Yandy’s dedication to sexiness has not cooled during the pandemic. The company said its costume sales have only grown this year, despite the CDC advising against trick-or-treating and crowded Halloween parties. Yandy has launched more than 500 new costumes, as well as launching sexy men’s costumes and masks for the first time.

Only 22% of people said they planned to attend a Halloween party this year, down from 32% in 2019, according to a National Retail Federation survey of 7,644 people in early September. With Halloween on a Saturday, it would typically be a massive day for parties, especially for younger adults dressed in skimpy costumes.

Despite the pandemic, 85% of 18 to 24-year-olds plan to spend money shopping for costumes this year, according to Katherine Cullen, NRF’s senior director of industry and consumer insights.

Yandy executives expect people to buy sexy costumes for virtual gatherings, smaller celebrations, and to show off on social media. The company started selling Halloween lounge rompers this year, for people aiming to combine comfort and sensuality. Bedroom costumes are also in high demand, with sales up 31% year over year, according to Yandy.

“We do have costumes that you can wear to parties, but we also have a very large collection of bedroom costumes, where you can kind of spice up your love life at night,” Yandy co-CEO Aras Koktas told Business Insider.

“Even if they don’t go out there during the day, I think they’re going to buy some of those bedroom costumes and do a little bit of role role play in the bedroom at night,” Koktas added.

