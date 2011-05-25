Today's Hot Yandex IPO Just Debunked The Myth Of The Tech Bubble

Shares of Russian search engine Yandex are up about 35% from its $25 IPO pricing last night. That’s a healthy pop, though not nearly the 100%+ pop seen in the first day of LinkedIn trading — trading that had everyone screaming BUBBLE.



What’s more, the valuations don’t look totally ridiculous. It’s trading at 79x 2010 earnings — which themselves had basically doubled from the year before. (see financials on page 50 of the F-1 filing).

Again, rich pop, and a very full valuation, but nothing totally absurd that should warrant any hyperventilation.

If we were actually seeing a bubble, we wouldn’t see this kind of discrimination among stocks: We’d just see wild buying left and right..

For more bubble debunking, see here >

