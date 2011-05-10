"Russia's Google" Yandex Plans To Raise Over $1 Billion In Its IPO

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Yandex, Russia’s most popular search engine, has priced its IPO on the Nasdaq, and expects to raise over $1 billion.The company has priced at $20 to $22, and expects a valuation around $6-9 billion. The Journal says Yandex has a 65% share of the search market in Russia, and also operates in neighbouring countries like Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan.



Internet IPOs are back, emerging market IPOs are back. Champagne!

