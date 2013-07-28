Yandex Co-Founder Dies At 48 From Brain Cancer

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s largest search engine, Yandex, says its co-founder Ilya Segalovich has died. He was 48.

Yandex director general Arkady Volozh said that Segalovich died Saturday at a London hospital.



Volozh said in the company’s blog that Segalovich was diagnosed with stomach cancer last year. He responded positively to chemical therapy, but then developed a brain cancer that caused his death.

Yandex announced Segalovich’s death Thursday, but corrected itself within hours, saying that he was on life support with no brain function. Volozh said doctors removed life support after it became clear Segalovich couldn’t be saved.

Segalovich, 48, founded Yandex in 2003 with Volozhh, his school friend. The company has been a Russian success story, with a share of 62 per cent of the search engine market in Russia compared with Google’s 25.6 per cent.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

