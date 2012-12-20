Yammer CEO David Sacks Spent $20 Million On An Unfinished Mansion On San Francisco's 'Billionaire's Row'

Update: We previously reported that David Sacks had spent $34.5 million on the home. According to Trulia, public records now show that the purchase price on the home was $20 million. This story has been updated.Yammer CEO David Sacks has bought an unfinished mansion on San Francisco’s “Billionaire’s Row” for $20 million, according to Trulia.

The home was listed for $38.5 million in March, but had come down significantly from its initial asking price of $65 million back in 2007.

The unfinished, 21,888-square-foot French limestone mansion was sold by Peter Sperling of the Apollo Group, which owns the University of Phoenix.

When Sperling bought the house back in 2004, it was in even worse shape than it is now. He did some work on it, and then stopped for unknown reasons.

Sacks, who sold his company to Microsoft for $1.2 billion last year, is also associated with an even more extravagant California mansion — he recently threw himself an over-the-top 40th birthday party at Los Angeles’ Fleur de Lys estate, which is currently on the market for $125 million.

From the outside, 2845 Broadway looks like a gem!

There are intricate details in the architecture.

And a lovely balcony.

But Sacks has his work cut out for him.

Once he finishes construction, this will be one incredible mansion.

Check out that skylight.

The dining room? Garage? We aren't sure.

At least the exterior looks good.

