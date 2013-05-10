Microsoft's Huge Win: Yammer Sales Are Up 259% Y/Y

Microsoft’s $1.2 billion acquisition of social enterprise tool Yammer last year turned out to be a great move.



In Microsoft’s most recent quarter, Yammer increased its sales by 259% year over year and added 312 new clients to its roster.

Microsoft is incredibly pleased with the acquisition.

We first saw the news on The Next Web.

“There are always questions after an acquisition, like, ‘How is it going?’ There’s a worry about cultures clashing, and about products and strategies coming together,” Jared Spataro, senior director of the Microsoft Office Division, told IDG News Service’s Juan Carlos Perez. “When we did the acquisition, we talked a lot about how it would accelerate Yammer’s momentum. So this is a great data point to demonstrate how well things are going in general.”

Microsoft also announced that it would fold about 100 sales people from Yammer into the Office 365 team this summer.

Yammer launched at TechCrunch 50 back in 2008. Before Microsoft acquired the startup, Yammer had raised $142 million from Charles River Ventures, The Founders Fund, angel investor Ron Conway, and others.

