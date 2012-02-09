Yammer Is VERY Close To A $50 Million Round

Photo: Yammer

Yammer is getting close to signing a deal for a $50 million round of financing.Sarah Lacy reports that the enterprise collaboration and chat service has signed a deal some time within the last few days, and that it’s going to be valued around $500 million.



CEO David Sacks declined comment. However, back in January he said that Yammer was talking to several VC firms — they approached Yammer, rather than the other way around — so apparently those talks are about to bear fruit. Sacks said the money would be used to expand into more countries and bigger companies.

Last week, Yammer told TechCrunch that its paid userbase went from 300,000 to 800,000 last year. The company had previously said that revenues and total users tripled in 2011.

See also: Yammer CEO David Sacks Explains Why The PayPal “Mafia” Was So Great.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.