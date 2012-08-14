Yammer Cofounder: Microsoft Doesn't Get Enough Credit For Being A Great Place To Work

Adam Pisoni, CTO, Yammer

After a month of working for his new Microsoft overlords, Yammer CTO and cofounder Adam Pisoni wants critics to know that Microsoft is not wrecking the company, he told Business Insider.Today—right on schedule—Yammer released its first major upgrade since Microsoft bought the enterprise startup for $1.2 billion on July 19.



It also announced a bunch of partners—which was, again, not a change of direction.

In fact, Pisoni says, Microsoft has pleasantly surprised him.

“Microsoft is a lot more collaborative than people probably give them credit for,” Pisoni says. “And to be on the inside and get a firsthand view of them talking of their own positives and negatives has been really surprising. I expected it to be more difficult to get to the right people and have really open conversations and it’s been much, much easier than I thought. People are really interested on their end in learning more about us.”

He says that Microsoft operates much more like a startup than he ever imagined.

“When you have a large company it can very centralized,” Pisoni says. “From the outside, that’s what I thought—I thought it was very top down. But it’s not. It’s actually very decentralized and bottom up. There’s a lot of ideas floating around and everyone’s ideas get a shake.”

Pisoni, like CEO and cofounder David Sacks, chose to stay with Microsoft after the buyout. Other than not being sure what his new title will be, he says life hasn’t changed much for him—no mansion, no Ferrari.

“I’ve been too busy to do anything,” he says. “I’ve mostly been working. I’m not going to buy a Ferrari. I’m a really big fan ust keep my [Nissan] Xterra and I’ll probably just drive that into the ground.”

